Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez is determined to leave Leicester City this summer but the Foxes are not going to sell the Algeria star for less than € 40 million.



Roma and Arsenal have emerged as top contenders for the best Premier League player of the 2015/16 campaign with the giallorossi who have recently raised their offer to € 35 million, still not enough for the Foxes.



Arsenal have also set sights on the Algeria star although the Gunners have yet to make an official bid for the 26-year-old.



​Mahrez revealed yesterday that he would like to begin talks with AS Roma but that he can’t do it given that Leicester do not allow him.



Meantime the Algeria star has dropped a social media hint over his future.







He has changed his Facebook profile picture. In the previous one he had posted, Mahrez was wearing a Leicester City shirt, in his new one he is only wearing a Nike shirt. AS Roma fans hope the next picture will be in red and yellow.



