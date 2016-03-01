Riyad Mahrez latest social media activity gives Roma and Arenal transfer hope

Riyad Mahrez’s latest transfer activity got everybody talking, especially because the Algeria star is known to be willing to leave Leicester City this summer.



Roma are the most interested club in signing the 26-year-old with the giallorossi who saw four official bids rejected by the Foxes this summer.



Leicester City want more than € 45 million to sell the talented winger but Roma’s highest offer was € 35 million plus add-ons.



​Mahrez, however, has already made it clear that he is willing to leave his current club and ‘hold talks’ with Roma.



Arsenal are also being linked with a summer move for Mahrez but the Gunners could reject the chance to sign him if Alexis Sanchez doesn’t leave the Emirate before the end of the current transfer campaign.



​Mahrez has just posted the picture you can see below in his official Facebook account.







Many see it as a huge hint that the player will be leaving Leicester in the coming hours although the Foxes’ boss confirmed yesterday that Mahrez won’t leave the club unless an adequate offer arrives.



What the future has in store for Mahrez?

