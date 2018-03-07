Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez has appeared to announce his retirement from football via a highly suspicious Facebook post.



A message emerged via Mahrez's verified Facebook page late on Tuesday, suggesting the Algeria international was retiring.



A picture of Mahrez was uploaded to the popular social media platform, with an accompanying caption, which read: "After the last consultation with many doctors, I've decided to stay away from football.



"As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words. I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart."



