Robben: ‘Why I left Real Madrid’

Bayern Munich star Arjen Robben has revealed why he left Real Madrid in summer 2009 during an interview released with Fox Sports. The Dutchman spent two seasons at Real Madrid scoring 13 goals and registering 14 assists in 65 appearances.



“The one of 2009 was a very strange summer. Florentino Perez had just been re-elected Real Madrid president again and he completed big signings. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, Benzema and Xabi Alonso arrived at the club that invested lot of money to bring them in.”



“They [Real Madrid] told me that they wanted to get some fresh cash out of my sale but, initially, I did not want to leave. I was happy there and I had just had the best pre-season training camp of my career, but I was not give a chance by the club.”



Robben switched Real Madrid with Bayern Munich during that summer completing a € 24 million move to the Allianz Arena. The Dutchman has scored 82 goals and registered 48 assists in 152 appearances with the Bundesliga giants since then.

