Roberto Carlos takes swipe at Messi
03 January at 13:00Roberto Carlos, current ambassador of Real Madrid, gave an interview to Fox Sports in which he spoke about the differences between the Argentine Leo Messi and the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo. The ex-footballer assured that the latter "has an advantage over others" since his attitude "is impressive" and "he wants to improve every day".
"I see him training every day and what works is impressive. His attitude is impressive in the face of training, responsibility in the matches. He wants to improve every day. That's the difference with Messi, "explained the ex-Madrid and Inter Milan star.
On the other hand, Roberto Carlos admitted that Barca’s trequartista and Neymar Jr are great players, but placed Los Blancos’ '7' above them. "Leo is a phenomenon and Neymar let's not talk. But that side of Christian training, professionalism, concentration, motivation, demand ... It has an advantage over others,” said Carlos.
Both Ronaldo and Messi have won five Ballon d’Ors
