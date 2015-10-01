Roberto Mancini admits he "would enjoy" coaching PSG

Zenit St. Petersburg's Italian manager Roberto Mancini has included himself to the lost of rumored names of coaches being touted to take over Paris Saint-Germain after Unai Emery.



The former Manchester City and Inter manager was interviewed by L'Equipe where he revealed that: "I follow Ligue 1, PSG is the best team and is one of the best teams in the world. They signed Neymar and Mbappe and they have a good chance of winning the Champions League now."



When asked directly if he had spoken with anyone at PSG as well as if he could see himself replacing Emery Mancini replied: "I have never spoken with PSG, neither earlier nor now. No-one knows what will happen in the future. Today they have a good coach and fantastic players. Every coach wants to manage this team, it is normal. I would like to coach PSG and it is possible, why not? Today they have a good coach who works well but in football you never know."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)