Roberto Mancini drops major hint over West Ham job
04 February at 12:25Roberto Mancini is rumoured to be the leading candidate to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham. The Hammers are having a highly disappointing season in their first year at the London Stadium. The Premier League side sit 11th in the table, nine points above the relegation zone but also pretty far from any European spot.
Pressure on the Croatian manager is been mounting over the last few hours not only because the Hammers lost their last home Premier League game against Manchester City for 4-0, but also because former Citizens manager Roberto Mancini was at the London Stadium to watch the game.
The Italian tactician posted a video on his official Instagram account yesterday sparking rumours that he could become the next West Ham boss replacing under-fire Bilic. Mancini was sacked as Inter boss last summer and had also been linked with replacing Sam Allardyce at England but the English FA opted to hire Gareth Southgate instead.
Share on