A little bit of #WHUMCY... #Yesterday #LondonStadium #westham #manchestercity #PremierLeague Un video pubblicato da Roberto Mancini (@mrmancini10) in data: 2 Feb 2017 alle ore 07:49 PST

Roberto Mancini is rumoured to be the leading candidate to replaceat West Ham. The Hammers are having a highly disappointing season in their first year at the London Stadium. The Premier League side sit 11in the table, nine points above the relegation zone but also pretty far from any European spot.Pressure on the Croatian manager is been mounting over the last few hours not only because the Hammers lost their last home Premier League game againstbut also because former Citizens manager Roberto Mancini was at the London Stadium to watch the game.The Italian tactician posted a video on his official Instagram accountMancini was sacked as Inter boss last summer and had also been linked with replacingat England but the English FA opted to hire Gareth Southgate instead.