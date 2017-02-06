Roberto Mancini emerges as potential candidate for AC Milan job
07 February at 16:22This morning’s report of the Corriere dello Sport is pretty shocking as the Italian paper claims Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli are considering hiring Roberto Mancini as the rossoneri new boss. Fassone and Mirabelli will take over at AC Milan as the new CEO and director of sport once Sino Europe completes the club’s takeover.
Both Fassone and Mirabelli are admirers of Mancini although the priority of the Italian tactician is a return to England where both West Ham and Arsenal might be looking for a new boss at the end of the current campaign (or, maybe, before). In case Mancini won’t have a chance to return to Premier League he could consider taking over at AC Milan at the beginning of the season.
Meantime, Adriano Galliani had a meeting with Vincenzo Montella yesterday confirming trust in him despite four defeats in a row which are affecting AC Milan chances to qualify for Europe.
