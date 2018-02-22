Roberto Mancini fuels Italy speculation
30 April at 16:55FC Zenit Saint Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini has admitted it would be “prestigious” for him to manage Italy national team, but stressed there have been no communication from the federation.
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) are looking for a new coach after they showed the exit door to Gian Piero Ventura following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. They are looking for candidates to find his successor and the former Inter and Manchester City manager has opened the door to manage Italy national team.
"From Saint Petersburg it's difficult to know everything, I've never had contacts with the Federation to coach the national team. It would be prestigious, a pride [to manage Italy] because they are one of the most important teams in the world,” Mancini explained.
"Not seeing the national team will not be a good thing for us, it will not be the usual World Cup as we always hope we are one of the first teams to qualify."
“Being behind the others is not a beautiful thing for us, who love football. If I should ever get the chance to sit on the bench of the national would be a good thing, but at the moment there is nothing yet.”
