Roberto Mancini in pole position for Italy national team job

Earlier today the resigning President of the Italian FA, Carlo Tavecchio, stated that some more time is needed before a permanent manager is appointed to take over the reigns as Italy's next national team manager.



Tavecchio stated that "since the day after the Italy - Sweden match Ive been in contact with all the big names in Europe but they're all under contract." The big names he's referring to are Claudio Ranieri, Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini.



Given his pedigree, his ability to get out of a contract with his current club, the statements made about taking over the national team and his recent statements regarding taking over the vacant job, Roberto Mancini is on pole position for the position.



Despite being sacked by Bayern, Carlo Ancelotti is under contract with the bavarians until the end of June 2018 so therefore the FIGC would have to match what he currently earns or convince him to give up a large sum of money.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)