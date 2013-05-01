Roberto Mancini linked with Barcelona as former Man City boss drops hints
11 May at 14:26Roberto Mancini is the last manager to be linked with the Barcelona job. The Italian tactician is the last European coach to have been linked with replacing Luis Enrique at the Camp Nou. Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde, Juan Carlos Unzué, Laurent Blanc, Ronald Koeman and Max Allegri are reportedly considered as a possible replacement for Luis Enrique and all of them have pros and cons that Barcelona are analyzing.
Reports in Spain, however, claim Barcelona want to hire a manager who has a Barcelona back-up and that would not make Mancini a credible candidate to replace the current Barcelona boss.
Talking to media yesterday, Mancini whispered to be close to a new appointment. Asked whether he is close to park his ship in a new port, Mancini replied: “I don’t know, probably, at the moment we can say nothing, but it could be in Italy or abroad.”
According to Spanish news outlet Sport, Mancini has dropped a couple of hints regarding a possible appointment at Barcelona. “Let’s talk in Spanish”, Mancini told TMW Radio, during a recent interview, adding that there are several things that would convince him to move to Spain to begin a chapter of his career.
