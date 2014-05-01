Roberto Mancini plays down rumours linking him with AC Milan move

Former Inter boss and West Ham target Roberto Mancini was spotted in the stands of Bologna’s Stadio Dall’Ara yesterday night during AC Milan’s away win against the rossoblu. The Italian tactician commented rumours linking with a move to AC Milan at the end of the season declaring not to be aware of the interest of the rossoneri side.



“I don’t think I will be moving to AC Milan. I was here because I have friends in Bologna and I wanted to see the game. I know Fassone and Mirabelli but I haven’t been talking to them since very long time. We are not in contact and I don’t think I will become the next AC Milan boss.”



The Italian tactician also shared his views on yesterday’s game: “Bologna are prey unlucky at the moment. The league is not over yet, there are still some direct clashes left.”



Mancini was sacked as Inter boss last August and had been previously been linked with the England job.

