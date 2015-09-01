Roberto Mancini reveals the club he’d like to manage one day

Former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini was sacked by the Serie A giants last August and has been linked with managing several top European clubs since then. The last club to be linked with welcoming the services of the Italian tactician is Roma given that Luciano Spalletti could leave the giallrossi at the end of the current campaign.



Talking to the Sunday Post, however, Mancini made a surprising revelation claiming that he’d be open to manage Scottish Premier League giants Celtic one day.



“If Celtic were to build a team strong enough to regularly compete in the Champions League, I might decide to manage them one day.”



“For me, that is the next step for them, and one which I believe they are trying to take.”



“Winning the league has become normal for them. They have the fans and the history. Now they have to strive to become an important player at the top level in Europe.”

