Roberto Mancini reveals the team he dreams of managing

Former Inter and Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has released an interview with Corriere dello Sport to talk about his playing and managerial career. The Italian tactician was sacked as Inter boss last summer and is still waiting for a call from the right club. He had been linked with moves to West Ham, Leicester City and England national team but he eventually hasn’t joined any of these three teams.



Talking to the Italian newspaper, Mancini said: “I’m waiting for the end of the season, let’s see what will happen then. I want to win and I’d like to coach Italy national team for many reasons. There many promising prospects in Italy at the moment: Domenico Berardi,Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa, Gigio Donnarumma and Manuel Locatelli. I think the national team will be very good in a couple of years. Gagliardini is a good footballer, the best one in the world is Lionel Messi.”

