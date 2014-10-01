Roberto Mancini reveals why he was not appointed England coach

Former Inter boss Roberto Mancini has released an interview with former West Ham striker Paolo Di Canio on Sky Sport revealing that the nerazzurri came close to signing one of the most experienced players in Premier League.



One year ago Inter had been heavily linked with a move for Man City star Yaya Toure and Mancini confirmed Inter came close to signing him.



“I don’t know why Toure did not join Inter. Signing him was difficult during my first year at Inter but last summer there was a concrete possibility to sign him. He didn’t join Inter and I don’t know why. He’s a great champion, just like Prilo. He has amazing physical skills, he’s a true professional and it looks like Man City will offer him a new contract, he’s a true champion.”



Mancini has also revealed why he failed to be appointed as England head coach.

“It would have been a great experience, I could have been appointed but in the end nothing happened, negotiations collapsed also due to Brexit. There are several clubs interested but I know nothing about my future. I’d prefer to coach a foreign team because it’s great to learn new lifestyles and mentalities. It would be nice to return to Premier League as well."

