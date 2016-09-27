Roberto Mancini sparks transfer speculations as former West Ham target reportedly meets Roma president
02 April at 12:03Roberto Mancini was sacked by Inter this past August becoming one of the most wanted managers in Europe. The Italian tactician has been previously linked with several jobs in the Old Continent including those of England and West Ham.
The former Man City boss has sparked transfer speculations by reportedly meeting the president of AS Roma yesterday, according to a report of il Messaggero.
The Italian paper’s reporters spotted Mancini while entering the building that hosts the headquarters of Roma lawyer Mario Tonucci. Roma President James Pallotta usually works from Tonucci’s offices when he’s in the capital and Mancini is rumoured to have met the American businessman.
Mancini, however, says he did not met neither Tonucci nor Pallotta claiming that ‘his hairdresser’ works in the same building and that’s why he was spotted there.
Mancini, however, has recently returned to live in Rome where he owns a house and he has recently ruled out a possible future move to Roma claiming, however, he did not have any contact with the giallrossi representatives.
Luciano Spaletti’s contract runs until the end of the season and the former Zenit boss has claimed he’s not going to discuss a contract extension in case he fails to win one trophy at least.
