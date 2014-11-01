Roberto Mancini ‘the leading candidate’ for the PSG job
04 May at 17:50Roberto Mancini has emerged as the leading contender for the PSG job, Spanish news outlet Don Balon reports. The Italian was sacked as Inter boss last August and has failed to reach an agreement with any other team since despite being linked with England and West Ham.
According to several reports, PSG will sack their boss Unai at the end of the season. The Spaniard failed to make progresses in the Champions League and will probably miss the chance to win the league as they sit second in the Ligue1 table three points behind Monaco. In addition to that, the Monegasques have one match in hand and there are only three games left before the end of the season.
Mancini is also rumoured to be a possible candidate of AC Milan as the rossoneri could consider sacking Vincenzo Montella if he fails to qualify for Europa League, according to a report of last week.
