He’s one of the most in-demand strikers in Europe but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has told anyone who is thinking about taking Moussa Dembele this summer to forget about it…for at least 12 months.



The Northern Irish tactician, whose side will clinch another Scottish league title if they beat Hearts this weekend, has received numerous enquiries for his 20-year-old marksman and if rumours are to be believed, has already rejected bids from Chelsea and Spurs back in January.





Having rifled in 32 goals in all competitions this season, Rodgers knows that it will be impossible to hang on to the Frenchman long-term, but The Express quotes the former Liverpool boss who explained that; “I believed when Moussa came that he probably had two-year cycle. That’s what I saw. For me, I still think that’s the case. All the conversations I have with him I have no doubt he loves it here.”

“He needs another year of Champions League experience and the confidence of scoring goals and playing for such a big club, and probably then it’ll be time to fly. That’s the modern game. The big clubs in Europe are always crying out for a centre forward.”



“It’s just a natural process where if you’re on X amount of money and someone offers you Y amount of money, and the club get offered a ridiculous amount of money then you have to respect that. That’s unfortunate. I don’t like it. For me, this is a big club and we should never have to sell anyone. But because of money that is not the reality. “



“If it’s the right thing to do and all parties are happy then it’s our job to make sure we’ve got the next one coming in. To circle it back, he’ll certainly be here right up until Champions League qualification. If there’s interest then we’ll sit down and talk about it.”