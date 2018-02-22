The agent of Dutch winger Garry Mendes Rodrigues has been talking to Voetbal International about his client’s future.



The 27-year-old is currently plying his trade at Turkish side Galatasaray but it’s been reported recently that both Milan clubs are taking an interest in the player.



With a current deal in Istanbul until 2021, Galatasaray could still be persuaded to part-company with the Dutchman and Sunir Patel explained that; “Garry is improving every day with Galatasaray but I think there’s a chance he could go to either Inter or Milan.



“There are however, too many people who want to manipulate players.”

Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim has been in Milan recently and has excellent relations with both clubs especially Inter, from whom he recently acquired Japanese full-back Yuto Nagatomo on-loan.



Whilst it’s still in the early stages, there could well be a summer derby to try to secure the services of Garry Rodrigues.