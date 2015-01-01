A farewell far-away and the end of an adventure lasting over 200 games. Gonzalo Rodriguez's contract with Fiorentina will not be renewed and will expire on June 30, leaving the Argentine centre back free to sign with a new club.

OTHER OFFERS IN ITALY - The confirmation of the Viola captain arrived today by his agent José Raul Iglesias interviewed by Voci di Sport, "Fiorentina has not been made to feel, will be free on June 30. He has an Italian wife and son, despite the contacts with Spanish and German teams, it is desirable that he remains in Italy, but he wants a project that leads him to fight for the Champions League"