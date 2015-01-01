Rodriguez's agent: 'He wants to stay in Italy'. Competition between Milan and Lazio
04 May at 20:04
A farewell far-away and the end of an adventure lasting over 200 games. Gonzalo Rodriguez's contract with Fiorentina will not be renewed and will expire on June 30, leaving the Argentine centre back free to sign with a new club.
OTHER OFFERS IN ITALY - The confirmation of the Viola captain arrived today by his agent José Raul Iglesias interviewed by Voci di Sport, "Fiorentina has not been made to feel, will be free on June 30. He has an Italian wife and son, despite the contacts with Spanish and German teams, it is desirable that he remains in Italy, but he wants a project that leads him to fight for the Champions League"
LAZIO AND MILAN - Getting a player with experience like Gonzalo Rodriguez for zero cost is definitely an interesting move for those teams who want to complete their back line without major spendings. This is the case for Milan, who have already targeted Musacchio, but the possible departures of Paletta and Gustavo Gomez remain in questions, thus the Viola defender would support Romagnoli perfectly. But there is also the approach from Lazio, who will see Stefan de Vrij's farewell in the summer and who, like the Rossoneri club, will also fight in the next season to confirm the extraordinary Argentine as a no cost defensive replacement. Amidst the temptations, contacts, there is one single certainty, the future of Gonzalo Rodriguez will not be in a purple jersey.
