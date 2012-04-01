Rojo reveals Mourinho ‘warning’ to Man Utd players about Ibra

Argentine defender Marcos Rojo has expressed his feelings as a player of Manchester United, where he shares a dressing room with Zlatan Ibrahimović and works under the orders of José Mourinho: “He is an incredible character (Ibra) for those who do not know him. He seems arrogant, but he is a phenomenon. He’s a beast who goes forward and wants to win everything,” he said of the Swede.



He added: “I told Ibra that now we are both in the World Cup next year, he should reverse his decision to retire from international football. He said no, but I’m not sure… for me he has to go.”



As for Mourinho: “He’s always happy, close to the players. He’s a very cheerful person, he helped me a lot and has managed to get the best out of me. He tells us not to go in too hard on Ibra, or we will end up injuring ourselves.”



(Marca)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)