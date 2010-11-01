AC Milan will go through the umpteenth revolution next summer as Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li is expected to complete the club’s takeover by the next two weeks. The future of several players is up in the air and the rossoneri have already set sights on some interesting transfer targets. Calciomercato.com has learned which the transfer strategies of the rossoneri are for next summer focusing on which players could be on their way out of the San Siro in the summer.







DEFENCE – Mattia De Sciglio’s contract runs until 2018. The Italy International is not willing to put pen to paper on a new deal and could be leaving the club in the summer amid interest of Juventus. The same goes for Luca Antonelli who, however, is not a transfer target of the Old Lady, but is also considering leaving the club as Lionel Vangioni has leapfrogged him in Montella’s pecking order. Rodrigo Ely will make return to the San Siro from his loan spell at Alaves but could be sold to free up some cash or could be loaned in Serie A.







MIDFIELD – Andrea Poli wants more game time and Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic is a long time admirer of the former Sampdoria star. As for Mario Pasalic, the Croat has had a positive season at the San Siro, but it will be hard for AC Milan to persuade Chelsea to sell the player on a permanent deal next summer. Mati Fernandez could be in his way out of the San Siro as well as he’s been struggling with injuries and the club do not consider him as a priority. The future of Andrea Bertolacci is up in the air, but the sale of the former Genoa man could also be on the cards.







​ATTACK – Massimiliano Mirabelli has put Lazio’s Keita Balde on top of his transfer shortlist but the rossoneri will also try to sign Gerard Deulofeu on a permanent deal. Keisuke Honda will surely leave the San Siro as he has failed to get any game time at all so far this season and he runs out of his contract in the summer. The Japan International is destined to play in the MLS. As for Lucas Ocampos, AC Milan do not want to make his loan move from Genoa permanent, whilst Carlos Bacca is considering his future at the club as AC Milan also want to sign a new, prolific centre forward for the next season.

