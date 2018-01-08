Roma 0-2 Atalanta: First half tops and flops

After the first half, Roma finds itself in a deep hole against Atalanta. Already down 2-0, the club hasn’t given many reasons for fans to expect a second half comeback. However, a late red card to Martin De Roon gives them a glimmer.



The Giallorossi are without Radja Nainggolan (benched) and Daniele De Rossi. Their absences seem to be affected the club after 45 minutes.



Here are the TOPS and FLOPS from the first half in Rome.



TOPS:

Roma’s management – They could have ignored Radja Nainggolan’s unprofessional behavior, or could’ve given him a slap on the wrist. Instead, they put the integrity of the club above all else and punished their midfield workhorse significantly…even to their detriment.



Andreas Cornealius – The Danish striker took advantage of a turnover and sent a deft left foot into the back of Roma’s net for the first goal.



Alisson – The Roma keeper continued his tremendous season in the first half. Despite allowing two goals, the Giallorossi could be down by two or three more if a lesser keeper were tending net.



FLOPS:

Radja Nainggolan – You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes. His now infamous New Year’s Eve video cost him more than €100,000, and cost his team his presence in the midfield for an important match tonight.



MARTIN DE ROON: His red card has given Roma life for the second half.



Maxime Gonalons – The Frenchman continued to frustrate Roma fans across the world as he was guilty of the turnover that led to Atalanta’s first goal.



Eusebio di Francesco – Roma came into the match starved for goals. They headed into the dressing room with the same hunger, but now with serious questions about the defense on top of it. Fans are getting frustrated with his insistence on maintaining a 4-3-3 formation.