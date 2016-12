Despite reports linking Sunderland strikerwith a surprise January return to Roma, the player’s agent, Roberto De Fanti has told pagineromaniste that his client will not be going anywhere. He explained that; “It’s natural that a 25-year-old striker with international experience would be pleasing to many clubs, but Fabio is very happy at Sunderland and for now, this is all he is concentrating on. There is no possibility that he will be leaving in January but next summer, like all the players, we will have to see what happens”.