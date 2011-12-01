Fabio Borini with a surprise January return to Roma, the player’s agent, Roberto De Fanti has told

Despite reports linking Sunderland strikerwith a surprise January return to Roma, the player’s agent, Roberto De Fanti has told pagineromaniste that his client will not be going anywhere. He explained that; “It’s natural that a 25-year-old striker with international experience would be pleasing to many clubs, but Fabio is very happy at Sunderland and for now, this is all he is concentrating on. There is no possibility that he will be leaving in January but next summer, like all the players, we will have to see what happens”.

Borini played for one season on-loan at the giallorossi in 2011-12 before moving to Premier League giants Liverpool. Afyter a disappointing spell at Anfield he headed to Tyneside to join The Black Cats on-loan before making the move permanent in 2015. The Italian striker has scored 13 times for the club in 63 appearances despite being blighted by injury.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler