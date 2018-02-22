Roma, Alisson: 'The Ucl race is now on us. Nainggolan?...'

Roma are coming off a huge 2-4 win away to Napoli as Di Francesco's team responded in the right way after a difficult loss to AC Milan the week prior. Today has been a very difficult day for Italian football because of the passing of Davide Astori. Here is what Roma keeper Alisson had to say on Roma's chances of qualifying for next season's UEFA Champions league competition, as he talked to Premium Sport:



"UCL? The UCL race will be on us, we have to focus on our own performances and that's it. Di Francesco said the right thing, we will now need to be consistent. We have to play with a positive attitude for the entire 90 minutes of play. Radja? He fought hard for the team against Napoli. He is an example to follow for sure. We actually all did very well as we were nearly perfect on that night. We have to keep on playing like this....".



Roma's next game will be against Torino on Friday in the Italian Serie A.