Roma, an agreement is in place for Talisca: the latest

Roma are coming off a 4-1 win against Chievo Verona as they are now set to face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions league return leg. They lost the first leg 5-2 in Liverpool as they will need a huge comeback to progress to the final of the competition. Let's not forget that the winner between Liverpool and Roma will face the winner of Bayern Munich versus Real Madrid (Zidane's club have a 1-2 lead).



TALISCA ARRIVAL? - According to Premium Sport, Roma have seemingly found an agreement with Benfica for Anderson Talisca. The offensive wizard is currently on loan at Besiktas as the Turkish club would also like to keep him. Besiktas are seemingly willing to dish out 21 million euros for him as Roma have competition on this front... .



Roma are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings as they are tied on points with Lazio who are fourth in the Italian Serie A standings.