Roma and AC Milan join Liverpool in race for Portuguese star?
05 April at 17:40Serie A giants Roma and AC Milan have expressed their interest in signing Anderson Talisca, who is currently on loan from Benfica at Besiktas.
The 24-year-old Talisca is a Brazilian by nationality and has come leaps and bounds over the last few seasons. A winger and an attacking midfielder by trade, Talisca has impressed for Besiktas this season. He has appeared 26 times, scoring 11 times and assisting thrice.
Portuguese daily Record understands that Talisca has attracted interest from AC Milan and Roma, who have expressed their interests in signing the winger.
Talisca current deal at Benfica expires in 2020, while his loan stint at Besiktas expires in the upcoming summer. The likes of Marseille, Liverpool and Everton have already drawn links with the player and its not a surprise to see him get so much attention from bigger clubs across Europe.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
