Roma and Fiorentina target closing in on loan switch to Celtic

According to the latest reports from BBC and Sky Sports, Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are closing in on the signing of Charly Musonda on an 18-month loan deal from Chelsea.



The 21-year-old arrived in Glasgow earlier today in order to take a look round the club’s Lennoxtown training complex, and to discuss personal terms with chief executive Peter Lawwell.



Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has been keen to add the Belgian to his squad since his arrival back in the summer of 2016, and now it seems he is edging closer to getting his man.



Fans will hope he can be an instant success in the same way Patrick Roberts was when he signed from Manchester City, and that he can play a pivotal role in the team’s pursuit of their seventh and eighth consecutive league titles.



There is a chance the attacking midfielder, who has also been linked with the likes of Roma and Fiorentina this month, could be included in the Bhoys’ squad to face Hearts tomorrow night.



(BBC Sport | Sky Sports)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)