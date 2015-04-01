Roma and Milan make contact to sign Napoli winger
21 August at 16:30Roma and Milan have shown their interest in Napoli star Emanuele Giaccherini and according to the latest report of Radio CRC, both Serie A giants have already made contact with the player’s agent.
Giaccherini could be on his way out of Napoli if the partenopei sign one new winger.
Denis Suarez and Zinchenko are being linked with a move to the San Paolo and if one of them complete a move to Napoli, then Giaccherini would be left free to leave and even join one of Napoli’s Serie A rivals.
Giaccherini struggled with game time in his first season at the San Paolo but in a recent interview he has confirmed his will to continue his Napoli stay.
Both Vincenzo Montella and Eusebio Di Francesco, however, are long time admirers of the Italian winger who can also play as centre midfielder.
Both Roma and Milan want to sign Giaccherini, Napoli can sell him only if they sign another attacking winger before.
