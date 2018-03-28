Roma are not scared of Barcelona-President
28 March at 19:30Roma club president James Pallotta has said that his side will not face a David vs Goliath task as they prepare to take on Barcelona during the Champions League quarter-finals.
“ I could not have been happier during the time of the draw because I think we can compete with anyone, we did so with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Shahktar and I’m confident that we can compete with Barca”, Pallotta said.
He added while speaking on US Sirius XM Radio: “Everyone tells me that its David vs Goliath but I do not think that my players are inferior to those of Barcelona.
“Off course have an amazing team with Messi, but my players can face anyone, they will have to only play for 90-95 minutes, we will not allow them to take advantage of many mistakes.”
When talking about the Serie A, he added: “Every game is important to qualify for next seasons Champions League”.
Go to comments