Mamadou Sakho this summer.

Roma has emerged as the surprise favourites to sign Liverpool defenderthis summer. Goal.com claims that the Italian club have targeted the 27-year-old Frenchman to replace Greek international Kostas Manolas, who looks to be heading to Inter.

Sakho, whose current market value is believed to be around £30M, is currently on-loan at Crystal Palace and is wanted on a permanent basis by coach Sam Allardyce after some superb performances since his January arrival. The player has no future at Anfield after he was sent home on a pre-season tour of the US for disciplinary reasons.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to revamp his side ahead of the new campaign and Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk leads the way of potential defensive acquisitions. It looks however, to be a straight fight between the Giallorossi and Palace to sign his former charge and it looks like it could be a tussle that has quite a long way to run just yet.