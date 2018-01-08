Roma - Atalanta: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• AS Roma have won only one of their last six Serie A meetings with Atalanta (D3 L2) – in this season’s reverse fixture (1-0 in Bergamo).

• AS Roma have drawn two and lost one of their last three home league games against Atalanta, after they had won each of the previous eight.

• Atalanta have won their last two Serie A away matches (against Genoa and AC Milan) after they had failed to win each of the previous seven (D3 L4).

• AS Roma have won only two of their last six league games (D3 L1) after having won each of the previous five.

• AS Roma are the only team yet to win a game after they’ve been trailing in Serie A this season – on the other hand, Atalanta have lost the most points from leading situations (13).

• Nine AS Roma players have scored at least one left-footed goal in this Serie A campaign, more than any other team.

• Atalanta have conceded the most league goals from outside the box from open play (seven) in Serie A this term.

• Aleksandar Kolarov is the defender with the most shots attempted (38), chances created (47) and dribbles completed (32) in Serie A this season – on the other hand, Toloi is the defender with the most assists delivered (four).

• Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has scored twice in his last four league appearances, found the net the last time he started a Serie A game against Atalanta (in April 2017 with Sassuolo).

• Alejandro Gomez has scored four Serie A goals against Roma, only against Chievo he has found the net more times (five).