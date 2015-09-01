Roma-Atletico: Di Francesco includes Bruno Peres and Florenzi
11 September at 22:37
Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has released his squad list for the upcoming Roma-Atletico Madrid Champions League match. On the list are Bruno Peres and Alessandro Florenzi, both battling for the spot on the right side for the Giallorossi. Here is the complete list:
Goalkeepers:
Alisson Becker
Andrea Romagnoli
Lukasz Skorupski
Defenders:
Kostas Manolas
Hector Moreno
Juan Jesus
Bruno Peres
Midfielders:
Daniele De Rossi
Alessandro Florenzi
Maxime Gonalons
Radja Nainggolan
Lorenzo Pellegrini
Gerson
Kevin Strootman
Forwards:
Gregoire Defrel
Edin Dzeko
Stephan El Shaarawy
Diego Perotti
Cengiz Under
