Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco has released his squad list for the upcoming Roma-Atletico Madrid Champions League match. On the list are Bruno Peres and Alessandro Florenzi, both battling for the spot on the right side for the Giallorossi. Here is the complete list:

Goalkeepers:

Alisson Becker

Andrea Romagnoli

Lukasz Skorupski

Defenders:

Kostas Manolas

Hector Moreno

Juan Jesus

Bruno Peres

Midfielders:

Daniele De Rossi

Alessandro Florenzi

Maxime Gonalons

Radja Nainggolan

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Gerson

Kevin Strootman

Forwards:

Gregoire Defrel

Edin Dzeko

Stephan El Shaarawy

Diego Perotti

Cengiz Under