Roma-Atletico Madrid: latest news and predicted line-ups

Roma make return to the Champions League but will have to face the group of death as the giallorossi will be facing Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Qarabag in the first part of the tournament.



Eusebio Di Francesco is set to make his Champions League debut. The Italian has already coached in Europe as he was the manager of Europa League side Sassuolo last season.



The giallorossi are set to line-up with the likes of Manolas and Juan Jesus at the back, Defrel, Dzeko and Perotti up front.



Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan start in midfield with the Dutch midfielder who revealed yesterday that he has never thought of leaving the club in the summer despite Juventus links.



Predicted lineups:



ROMA (4-3-3): Alisson; Bruno Peres, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Defrel, Dzeko, Perotti. All. Di Francesco.



ATLETICO MADRID (4-4-2): Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Godin, Filipe Luis; Koke, Gabi, Saul, Carrasco; Correa, Griezmann. All. Simeone

