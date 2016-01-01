Roma are back in the race for Patrick Shick,

The young Czech has earned the moniker ‘New Solskaer’ for his ability to come on and score late goals, and is liked by Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United in the UK.

Roma see the youngster as the replacement for Edin Dzeko, or rather as an understudy. They have no other options up front, so they need to make some sort of move.

Inter and Juventus are also big fans.

Inter in particular are close to agreeing a deal with Sampdoria that will allow Schick to stay there for another season, before moving to the San Siro for 25 million.

Juve transfer wizard Beppe Marotta was effusive about Schick yesterday, before his team went out to draw 2-2 with Atalanta.

"Schick? Everyone loves him,” Marotta confirmed, “He is young and very interesting but we haven't made any concrete offers for him. Monaco? We decided to play our starters tonight".

Chelsea are also known to be interested. The 21-year-old has a release clause of €25 million, which Sampdoria are trying to increase to €40m.