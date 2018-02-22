Roma: Baldissoni makes huge claim regarding new stadium
23 March at 12:35Roma general manager Mauro Baldissoni has claimed that, once completed, the Stadio della Roma will be the most excellent place of entertainment in Southern Europe. Here is what he had to say during an interview with Roma TV, having spent two days with the club’s partners at the Madonna di Campiglio resort:
“A summary of these two days? We are extremely satisfied, as are our partners and sponsors. We have indulged in both business and leisure, but personal relationships have been strengthened.
“We consider Roma to be a very important commercial platform. The companies here can develop their business in tandem with our financial model. Together we can take this path and reach the peak of excellence.
“The new stadium will allow us to take another step forward. It will become a gathering place for supporters and is set to be the best and busiest place of entertainment in Southern Europe.”
