The latest reports suggest that Radja Nainggolan could be back on the pitch already this weekend, while Diego Perotti confirms that his return remains unknown, although he's getting better.

Radja Nainggolan is getting closer to a return. Yesterday afternoon the Belgian midfielder trained with the group and therefore he should be starting in today's important game against Fiorentina.

For Perotti, however, things are not as great. In fact, the Argentinian is in doubt for the return leg against Barcelona, as he still hasn't fully recovered from his injury yet. He will for sure miss Roma's encounter with Fiorentina on Saturday. When speaking on the matter, Perotti himself confirmed that he's getting better.

"The calf is a bit better now. However, I don't know if I will be ready for the second leg against Barcelona," said Perotti

It would be a huge blow to Roma, should Perotti miss the important second leg against Barcelona.