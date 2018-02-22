Roma-Barcelona: predicted line-ups and live updates

Roma and Barcelona play at Rome’s Olimpic stadium tonight with the giallorossi who will literally need a miracle to qualify for the next stage of the competition. The Serie A giants, in fact, left the Nou Camp with a 4-1 defeat last week and Eusebio Di Francesco’s men will need to score three goals tonight (allowing none) to make it through the next stage.



​Barcelona will once again field a 4-4-2 system with Messi and Suarez playing up front and Dembélé and Iniesta on the wings. As for Roma, both Schick and Dzeko are expected to start up front. Radja Nainggolan will return to action after his injury and will play as an attacking midfielder with Daniele De Rossi and Kevin Strootman in the middle of the park behind him.



ROMA-BARCELONA: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



ROMA: Alisson; Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Florenzi, De Rossi, Strootman, El Shaarawy; Nainggolan; Schick, Dzeko.



BARCELLONA: ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Jordi Alba; Dembélé, Paulinho, Rakitic, Iniesta; Messi, Suarez.



Follow all the live updates ahead of the match here