Roma-Barcelona, Under: ‘It was the best day of my life, I’ve been a fan of Messi since I was 10’
11 April at 18:55Roma star Cengiz Under can’t believe what he experienced yesterday night when Roma beat Barcelona 3-0 to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals. The giallorossi had lost the opening fixture for 4-1 but managed to beat Barcelona and qualify for the next stage of the competition completing a stunning comeback.
Under, 20, assisted Kostas Manolas from corner kick securing Roma’s third goal in the 81st minute.
The Turkey International talked to Sporx the day after his side’s unexpected win against the La Liga giants: “It was the best day of my life, I can’t describe how happy I am”, Under said.
“It was an unbelievable game and I hope we will manage to reach the same achievement in the semi-final and play the final. I’ve watched videos of Leo Messi since I am ten. It was incredible to play on the same pitch. I am really happy for this win.”
