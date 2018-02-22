Roma boss praises Mario Balotelli
02 March at 16:05AS Roma manager Eusebio di Francesco has opened up about his liking for controversial Italian forward Mario Balotelli.
The 27-year-old Italian forward, who has previously played for Inter Milan, AC Milan and Manchester City too, currently plies his trade with Nice. He has impressed for the French side this season, having appeared in 19 Ligue 1 appearances, finding the back of the net 13 times in the league.
Di Francesco, who was appointed as the Roma this past summer itself, recently opened up about his relations with Balotelli in the pre-match press conference ahead of Roma's game against Napoli. Di Francesco said: "I would like to train him. I talked to him before going to Sassuolo and wanted to take him with me."
"We couldn't find the conditions favorable to him but he is a stimulating player nonetheless."
