Radja Nainggolan has told

The half-brother of Roma midfielderhas told gva.be that he has told the Belgian international that he should head to the Premier League and join Chelsea. Manuel Noboa explained that; “I have made it loud and clear on numerous occasions that he should go to Chelsea. The Premier League is the ideal environment for his temperament”.

However, he continued by declaring that; “Unfortunately he loves Rome too much. Years ago I had to convince our mother to let him go and play football but in the end it was worth it and he had made it into the big time”.



The 28-year-old has been consistently linked with a possible move to Stamford Bridge but every time he has rejected their advances to remain in the Italian capital. This is unlikely to prevent Blues boss Antonio Conte from launching a new assault at the end of the current campaign.





