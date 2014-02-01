Benfica and Galatasaray have interest in a Roma player: the latest
13 January at 21:07Bruno Peres future is in doubt as he might leave Roma. The ex-Torino wing-back was viewed as an up and coming prospect but he never really lived up to the hype at Roma. According to Premium Sport (via Tuttomercatoweb), other than Benfica, Galatasaray are another club who like the Brazilian wing-back very much so. It seems like the Turkish club offered Roma 9 million euros plus bonuses (loan plus option to buy) but the Roman club would like to get 12 million euros for him.
Here is what Bruno Peres had to say about these rumors as he had spoken to UOL Esporte:
" Benfica? Yes I saw that but I am happy at Roma. I am happy because Roma are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have a great history. At the same time, I am honored by the interest of other clubs since it shows my worth. I think I have been playing well when I am on the pitch as I awlays try to help the team win. I have been training hard but too bad that I picked up this injury...".
Bruno Peres appeared in 15 games for Roma this season as he did not score or assist any goals.
