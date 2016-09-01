



AS Roma are unbeaten in their last six league matches against Cagliari (W4 D2), after they had lost four of the previous six (W2).



AS Roma have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three home league meetings against the Sardinians (W2 D1).



The Giallorossi haven’t drawn any Serie A home game since last April (W8 L3).



Cagliari have score in each of their last seven league fixtures and have lost only twice in this period (W3 D2).



The Sardinians have conceded seven goals in the opening 15 minutes of play, more than any other Serie A side this season.



Roma have conceded the fewest fouls in Serie A this season (159). Moreover, only nine Roma players have picked up yellow cards so far, a league-low in this campaign.

Only Crotone (seven) have conceded more headed goals than Cagliari (six) in this Serie A campaign.



Lorenzo Pellegrini scored one goal in his only previous meeting against Cagliari in Serie A, in December 2016 for Sassuolo.