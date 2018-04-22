Roma's CEO, Umberto Gandini, spoke to the media ahead of his side's Champions League encounter with Liverpool, revealing the Merseyside club's strength.

"We have a great opportunity to write another page of history in addition to what we have already done, getting to this point. The fact that we have eliminated Barcelona has also given us a further push from outside.

"Liverpool? I believe we can win, just like all of the players believe in it. Playing a Champions League semi-final is not something you do every day. We will play against a strong team, a club that is experienced in Europe with five Champions League titles. Liverpool have a good midfield, but they also concede a lot," Gandini concluded.

The encounter will kick-off at 20:45 on Tuesday, with Roma getting the home advantage in the first leg, as it will be played at the Olimpico in Rome.