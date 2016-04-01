Tonight Roma enters the field against Brazilian side Chapecoense in a special friendly at the Olympic Stadium (kick off at 20.45 ITA). All the money gained from the match will be donated to the Brazilian team, who were affected by last year's aerial tragedy. Here are the official formations:

ROMA: Lobont, Florenzi, Castan, Ciavattini, Juan Jesus, Nainggolan, Gonalons, Gerson, Perotti, Defrel, Antonucci. (Subs: Romagnoli, Greco; Ciofi, Cargnelutti; Pezzella, Valeau, Meadows; Riccardi, Keba, Corlu, Cappa, Schick). All. Di Francesco.