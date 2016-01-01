Roma have already identified two Coaches to replace Juventus-bound Luciano Spalletti, and one of them is Unai Emery of PSG!

The PSG Coach is struggling after his side was knocked out of the Champions League 6-1 by Barcelona, in a crazy final ten minutes.

The Parisians are still three points behind Monaco in the Ligue 1 standings, and their style of football hadn’t impressed anyone before they humbled Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League Round of 16.

Milan are also very enthusiastic about the Basque Coach.

Roma would be replacing Luciano Spalletti, who has been linked with a move to Juventus, with his current deal expiring this summer and talks over an extension have stalled.

Owner James Pallotta has also been critical of both Spalletti and former director of sport Walter Sabatini who has, not-so-coincidentally, already resigned.