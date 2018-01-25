Roma are interested in Nicola Sansone,

The Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Lupi are looking at the former Sassuolo man as an alternative to Aleix Vidal, who they have also contacted in recent times.

Unlike the Spaniard, Sansone is doing very well for himself in La Liga, scoring eight goals and adding four assists last season as Villareal finished fifth.

We recently revealed that the Roman side has already met with Sansone’s agent,

Roma are set to lose Edin Dzeko in the current transfer window, with the Bosnian expected to move to Chelsea for

50 million along with Emerson Palmieri.

Sansone was hushed out of Italy very cleverly by Villareal, spiriting him away in the summer of 2016 for just

€13 million, when many big clubs had yet to formulate an offer for him. They also got themselves Roberto Soriano, who scored nine Liga goals last season.