Roma, Chelsea are still after Rudiger
04 March at 20:30Chelsea are having a great season in Antonio Conte's first experience in the EPL. They will be looking to keep improving their roster as they will be competing in the UCL next year. It is not a secret that Conte wants to improve his back-line (more importantly his center-back situation). Roma's Antonio Rudiger has been on Chelsea's radar since last summer and he is still very high on their wish-list. Let's not forget that blues all time great John Terry won't likely be there any more from next year on so this is why it will be important to find someone who can replace him.
According to the Daily Mail, Conte still likes Rudiger a lot and he will be a potential target for them come summer time. It also seems like Rudiger wants to move to the EPL as he has received some racial abuse during his time in Italy. If it wasn't for the severe injury that he suffered last summer who knows, Rudiger might already have been a Chelsea player....
