None of the clubs who are interested in Kostas Manolas have made an offer for him, according to Roma’s director general.

Chelsea, Inter and PSG are all railing the Greek international, one of the most reosceted central defenders in Serie A.

“Manolas is a very good player,” Mauro Baldissoni told Premium Sport , “So it's normal that many clubs pursue him.

But what of the interest of Chelsea, Juventus, Inter, Everton and Roma?

“Nobody has asked us to sell him, and we have no interest in giving him away”.

This is where Baldissoni got sybilline, however, claiming that “often, in these cases, the player's will is key. With Kostas there's also the issue of his contract renewal”.

Is this a hint that he could leave? He wouldn't be the first. PSG acquired Marquinhos three seasons ago, Bayern Munich doing the same with Mehdi Benatia after the Moroccan became the star of the show at the Olimpico.

PSG recently tried to squesk Manolas’ name into the proceedings when the two sides met to talk about Jese Rodriguez, but they were unsuccessful.