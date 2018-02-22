Chievo’s last win against Roma in the league was in May 2013 – since then the Giallorossi have racked up six wins and three draws against them.



Roma have won each of their last four home games against Chievo in Serie A, conceding only one goal in the process.



Roma have alternated a win to a loss over their last six home fixtures, beating Genoa last time out at the Olimpico.



After the draw in the reverse fixture against Roma, Chievo have picked up only 10 points from the following 18 Serie A match-days, at least five fewer than any other side in this competition.



Four of Roma’s last five goals in the league have been scored following a set-piece situation (two from corners, two from indirect free-kicks).



In contrast, Chievo have scored only six goals from set-pieces so far – a league-low figure.



Seven of the last eight goals conceded by Chievo in this campaign have come in the second half, four of which in the last 10 minutes of play.